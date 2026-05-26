Viral Video: Mumbai Woman Alleges Uber Driver Assaulted Her Over ₹40 Extra Fare Demand, Raising Rider Safety Concerns - Here's What Happened

Mumbai: A video of a young Mumbai woman alleging that she was physically assaulted by an Uber driver after refusing to pay an additional Rs 40 beyond the fare shown on the app is going viral on social media.

A video explaining the incident was shared on Instagram by Shivani, whose username is ‘theycallme_thematchagirl’. According to her, the incident took place on April 22 when she booked an Uber cab from Mahalaxmi to Nerul. Shivani said the fare initially shown on the app was Rs 460, but by the end of the trip, it increased to Rs 501. She claimed that she paid the amount online, and the trip was marked complete.

However, she alleged that the Uber driver later approached her and demanded an additional Rs 40, claiming he had paid toll charges. When she refused to pay the extra amount, an argument reportedly broke out between the two.

The woman further claimed that after she stepped out of the cab, the driver came from behind and stood close to her. As she pushed him away in self-defence, the driver then allegedly slapped her. Describing the incident, Shivani said she was left shocked and speechless. She added that several people nearby witnessed the incident and later came forward to help her.

Not just this, she further alleged that the driver further threatened her by saying, "Phir se maar ke dikhaun kya?", adding that he had no remorse about the entire incident.

Complaint Against Driver

In the video, Shivani said she immediately contacted her office colleagues, who arrived at the spot to support her. They later approached the police station and filed a non-cognizable (NC) complaint against the driver.

She alleged that during the police complaint process, the driver accused her of assaulting him. However, she claimed that a witness present at the police station supported her version of events.

Uber Blocks Woman’s Account

In her post, Shivani alleged that despite reporting the incident to Uber, her account was blocked within a few days. According to her, the response from the ride-hailing platform focused on 'driver safety and respect' while her assault complaint remained unresolved. In her post, she also alleged that the driver was only a 23-year-old.

In the video message, she also shared screenshots of her chats with Uber Support and claimed that some of the conversations were later deleted from the app.

As the matter escalated, Shivani said her parents were involved, and her mother also wrote to Uber's grievance redressal team. Following this, she claimed that Uber eventually restored her account, but with a warning related to driver safety.

Driver Continue To Ride

She further claimed that the driver who physically assaulted her continues to remain active on the platform. Shockingly, she said that instead of punishing the driver, they wrote, "The driver will not cover your area and your daughter’s area."

Meanwhile, this entire experience has raised serious concerns around passenger safety, accountability, and how such incidents are actually handled behind the scenes.

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