Viral Video: Man Rides Scooter With 7 Children As Pillion Riders In Mumbai; Booked (Watch)

Twitter

Mumbai: In a viral video that surfaced online last week, a man was seen riding a scooter with seven children as pillion passengers. As per news reports, the footage is recorded on Mumbai central bridge and was posted by a Twitter user on June 20, demanding action the man.

Watch the video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Man booked

Five days later, the Mumbai traffic police successfully located and apprehended the man, subsequently filing charges against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The accused rider faces charges under Section 308 of the IPC, which pertains to the attempt to commit culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The Mumbai traffic police shared a blurred image of the man and his scooter along with the statement.

Alarming rise in fatalities due to head injuries from failure to wear helmets

According to the state transport commissioner, Maharashtra witnessed approximately 15,000 fatalities due to road accidents in 2022. Out of these tragic incidents, over half, totaling 7,700 fatalities, involved individuals riding two-wheelers. Most of these fatalities were attributed to head injuries caused by the failure to wear helmets. It is worth noting that the number of road accidents in 2022 saw an increase of around 2,000 compared to the figures recorded in 2019, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.