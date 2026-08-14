Vile Parle Building Fire: Mumbai Fire Brigade Finds Fire-Fighting System Was Kept In Manual Mode After Fatal Blaze

Mumbai Fire Brigade officials inspected the Vile Parle high-rise after a fatal fire and found that the building’s fire-fighting system had been kept in manual mode and was not functioning optimally | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 13, 2026: The Mumbai Fire Brigade on Thursday issued a notice to the Vile Parle high-rise where a fire broke out on Tuesday night, killing a two-year-old boy and a 23-year-old woman.

The fire brigade found that the building’s fire-fighting system had been kept in manual mode instead of automatic mode and was not functioning optimally, raising serious questions over fire-safety preparedness and maintenance.

The ground-plus-11-storey building was developed by Labh Homes Creations, owned by 64-year-old Hiren Batavia, the deceased child’s grandfather and owner of Flat 1102, where the fire originated. The fire brigade is recording statements from family members and others present in the building to ascertain how the blaze started.

Statements Being Recorded

“We could not record their statements on the day of the incident as the family was occupied with the funerals of the boy and the maid,” a fire brigade official said.

During its preliminary inquiry, the fire brigade found that the fire-fighting system was in manual mode and was not generating adequate pressure. Although the system was operational, it was not functioning as required, officials said.

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Society Given 15 Days

The society has been given 15 days to rectify the lapses, failing which prosecution action will be initiated, the official said.

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