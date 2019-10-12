Vikhroli candidate raises money through crowdfunding

Mumbai: Vikhroli assembly constituency Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) candidate Siddharth Mokle is raising money for his election campaign through crowdfunding. Mokle has appealed his well-wishers, party workers, friends, family members and the general public to donate the money. He said that he is facing an acute shortage of funds and, therefore, asking people to pour in money. He has disclosed his bank account details to receive payments. Following this, he has received a good response and collected Rs 90,000 so far.

Mokle said, "I received money through digital money transfer applications like Google Pay and Phone Pe. The response was good as these applications are easy to handle." He further informed that he received a minimum of Rs 10 also as contribution for his crowdfunding campaign.

The VBA candidate, an undergraduate, is contesting elections against one of the strong candidates Shiv Sena's Sunil Raut, brother of Sanjay Raut. Interestingly Sunil is also the richest among 10 candidates, who are in the electoral fray from Vikhroli constituency. Sunil has moveable assets of worth Rs 2.66 cr and immovable assets of worth Rs 2.98 cr while Mokle has disclosed moveable assets of worth Rs 4.74 lakh including gold jewellery of worth Rs 39,000 in his nomination affidavit.