Vigilance Raid At Kalyan Station AC Waiting Lounge Uncovers Stale Food, Unauthorised Cooking Equipment |

Kalyan: A surprise inspection by the railway vigilance team at the Origin AC Waiting Lounge at Kalyan railway station on Sunday allegedly uncovered several irregularities, including the presence of spoiled food items and the use of cooking equipment despite restrictions on cooking within the station premises.

During the inspection, the team reportedly found spoiled chicken and eggs along with other food items in unhygienic conditions. The findings have raised concerns over the quality and hygiene of food being prepared and served to passengers at the lounge.

The vigilance team also found several electrical appliances being used to prepare food inside the premises. Officials seized two electric griddles, a sandwich griller, an electric induction cooktop, an oven and a deep fryer, among other equipment.

According to the inspection findings, the appliances were being used to prepare items such as chicken frankies, French fries, pizza, tea and burgers. The seized equipment was subsequently sent to the Parcel LPO for further action.

Spoiled food found during inspection

The inspection team reportedly found frozen chicken, momos, noodles, red chicken and eggs in a spoiled and unhygienic condition. The condition of the food items has raised questions over their storage, handling and the hygiene standards being maintained at the passenger facility.

The findings are particularly significant as the lounge caters to railway passengers, making compliance with food-safety and railway regulations an important requirement.

Unauthorised vendor found without documents

The vigilance team also found an unauthorised vendor operating at the facility. According to officials, the vendor did not possess a valid identity card, medical certificate and other mandatory documents required for vending at the railway premises.

The vendor was handed over to the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Kalyan, for further action.

A vigilance official said Vibha Gupta is the authorised contractor of the AC waiting lounge but was not present at the time of the inspection.

The inspection has brought several alleged violations to the attention of the railway authorities, particularly concerning unauthorised vending, food storage and the use of cooking equipment inside the station premises.

Further action is expected based on the findings of the vigilance inspection and the documents submitted by the team.

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