Vidyavihar SUV Crash Case: Bombay HC Refuses Bail To Juvenile, Cites Dangerous Stunt Driving And Public Safety Risk

The Bombay High Court has upheld the juvenile's placement in a reformative home following the fatal Ghatkopar crash | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, September 16, 2026: The Bombay High Court has refused to restore bail to the juvenile accused in the Ghatkopar car crash that killed a motorcyclist and left his wife permanently disabled, holding that his repeated stunt driving had endangered not only himself but also other road users.

Court Cites Repeated Stunt Driving

Justice Shivkumar Dige observed that the juvenile, who was 17 years and eight months old at the time of the February 5 accident, had been driving cars and two-wheelers before attaining the lawful age and posting videos of dangerous stunts on Instagram.

The court upheld the Sessions Court’s decision to cancel the bail granted by the Juvenile Justice Board and directed that the juvenile remain in a reformative home.

The court also noted that after being released on bail, the juvenile was directed to stay at an address in Koparkhairane. However, when police visited the location, he was not found there.

“This shows that he has scant respect for the orders passed by lawful authority,” Justice Dige observed.

Instagram Posts Show Dangerous Stunts

The High Court took serious note of screenshots from the juvenile’s Instagram account showing him performing dangerous stunts on cars and two-wheelers.

In one instance, a person was allegedly seen lying on the bonnet and windshield of a car, while others were hanging out of the vehicle without wearing seatbelts. Other posts showed the juvenile riding a scooter with two pillion riders and performing a wheelie.

“This shows that the Applicant was not only reckless about his own safety but also that of the others around him,” the court said.

Public prosecutor Balraj Kulkarni alleged that the juvenile was driving his father’s car rashly and at excessive speed when it rammed into the motorcycle on February 5. The motorcyclist died while undergoing treatment, while his wife suffered permanent disability.

The plea was also opposed by Menal Dhrumil Patel, the survivor, through advocates Atharva Dandekar, Ruben Mascarenhas and Tejas Gupta.

Parents Aware Of Stunt Activities

The court further noted that the juvenile’s parents were aware of his stunt activities but had failed to exercise adequate control over him. It also considered the prosecution’s submission that videos and photographs of the stunts were deleted from his Instagram account after registration of the offence, which amounts to destruction of evidence.

The High Court held that the case fell within the exception to Section 12 of the Juvenile Justice Act. It observed that the juvenile could be exposed to moral, physical and psychological danger due to lack of parental control and his association with friends involved in stunt activities.

“He may again indulge in stunt acts with his friends, causing danger to others. It will defeat the ends of justice,” the judge noted.

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Finding no reason to interfere with the Sessions Court’s order, the High Court dismissed the revision application and upheld the juvenile’s placement in a reformative centre.

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