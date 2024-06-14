Videocon-ICICI Loan Fraud Case: Court To Frame Charges Against Kochhars, Others

Chanda Kochhar & Deepak Kochhar | Image credit: FPJ

Mumbai: Paving the way for trial in the Videocon-ICICI loan fraud case, the special CBI court will frame charges against ICICI Bank's former managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar, promoter of Videocon Venugopal Dhoot and others.

The special court on Thursday directed all the accused to remain present in the court on next hearing scheduled on July 22. The CBI on Thursday submitted a list of documents and witnesses that they are not relying on for clarity to the defence lawyers for the trial.

The CBI had in March 2023 submitted a chargesheet against Kochhars, Dhoot, his nephew Saurabh and a chartered accountant. The CBI initiated a probe into the irregularities in the grant of Rs 1,875 crore in loans to six companies of Videocon Group when Chanda Kochhar was at the helm of affairs at the private bank.

The loans were later restructured, and the total dues were shown to be Rs1,730 crore, of which Rs 1,033 crore was outstanding when an FIR was registered.