Video: 'Vada Pav Is Trash,' Influencer Comments; Netizens React

File

Known for its affordability, convenience, and irresistible taste, Vada Pav has long been a cherished go-to snack for the city's residents. In the busy streets of Mumbai, where the aroma of spicy chutneys and crispy vadas fills the air, a social media influencer called Vada Pav as "trash". This statement by the influencer stirred up a heated debate among Mumbaikars, who hold this iconic snack close to their hearts.

In a podcast show named thehavingsaidthatshow on Youtube the influencer made the statement. She says that Vada Pav is the thing for her and that Bread and Potato is not the right combination. Although, the statement made by the influencer was not well accepted by the host as they showed dismay in her opinion and countered her statement defending Vadapav.

However, Netizens did not spare this statement by Sakshi Shivdasani Comment section flooded with Mumbai's food enthusiasts and Vada Pav lover quickly defending their favorite street food

A user @nidhidubey69 commented on you tube saying

'I’m not from Bombay but absolutely love Vada pav. It’s the best combos. The simplicity is its beauty'

Another user wrote," Fun fact vada pav has more fans tha n her🤣🤣🤣 "

"Girlie just said boiled potato and bread doesn't go together and then proceeds to say mc veggies over mc Aloo tikki lmao so annoying I'm from blr and have 0 links w Mumbai AND I'm so offended Vada Pav is the best snack ever !," yet another user defended Vadapav .

Users on Instagram too defended their love for Vada Pav.

A user named dheeru wrote "Vadapav is better than your accent."

Another user writes, "As mumbaikar we don't claim her".

The video on you tube has garnered over 78 thousand views and on Instagram over 47 thousand views.