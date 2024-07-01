Video: Pune Youth Swept Away By Gushing Waters After Jumping Into Waterfall At Maharashtra's Tamhini Ghat

A video, now viral on social media, shows a youth jumping into a waterfall and being swept away by the gushing water in Maharashtra's Tamhini Ghat.
In the video, the youth, identified as Swapnil Dhawde, can be seen jumping into the waterfall. Moments later, he tries to grab hold of rocks to pull himself out of the water, but the current sweeps him away.
Watch the video here:
According to reports, Dhawde, from Pune's Bhosari, had gone with a group of 32 others from his gym for a weekend outing on Saturday. They were following the Plus Valley trek route in Tamhini Ghat when the incident occurred.
This tragic incident follows another recent one where five family members were swept away on Sunday afternoon due to a sudden surge in water levels at a popular tourist spot near Bhushi Dam in Lonavala. While the bodies of a 36-year-old woman and two girls, aged 13 and 8, were discovered, authorities are still searching for a nine-year-old boy and a four-year-old girl. Continuous rainfall in recent days led to an unexpected increase in water flow at the waterfall where the family had stopped.
The victims have been identified as Sahista Liyaqat Ansari, 36, Amima Salman, 13, Umera Salman, 8, Adnan Ansari, 4, and Maria Ansari, 9.