Video: Pune Youth Swept Away By Gushing Waters After Jumping Into Waterfall At Maharashtra's Tamhini Ghat

X

A video, now viral on social media, shows a youth jumping into a waterfall and being swept away by the gushing water in Maharashtra's Tamhini Ghat.

In the video, the youth, identified as Swapnil Dhawde, can be seen jumping into the waterfall. Moments later, he tries to grab hold of rocks to pull himself out of the water, but the current sweeps him away.

Watch the video here:

Swapnil Dhawade, a resident of Bhosari washed away at a tourist point on the Plus valley trek route in Tamhini ghat on Saturday. Almost 48 hours have passed and the rescue teams are still carrying out a search. #Pune #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/9o4gCt8IBo — Ali shaikh (@alishaikh3310) July 1, 2024

According to reports, Dhawde, from Pune's Bhosari, had gone with a group of 32 others from his gym for a weekend outing on Saturday. They were following the Plus Valley trek route in Tamhini Ghat when the incident occurred.

This tragic incident follows another recent one where five family members were swept away on Sunday afternoon due to a sudden surge in water levels at a popular tourist spot near Bhushi Dam in Lonavala. While the bodies of a 36-year-old woman and two girls, aged 13 and 8, were discovered, authorities are still searching for a nine-year-old boy and a four-year-old girl. Continuous rainfall in recent days led to an unexpected increase in water flow at the waterfall where the family had stopped.

Whole video and background of tragic incident



This incident occurred in Lonavala where an entire family lost their lives during a monsoon trip. Five people were swept into the Bhushi Dam from a waterfall's flow behind it. The bodies of Three have been found, while the search for… pic.twitter.com/fFlUIvIxvQ — Saurabh Koratkar (@saurabhkoratkar) June 30, 2024

The victims have been identified as Sahista Liyaqat Ansari, 36, Amima Salman, 13, Umera Salman, 8, Adnan Ansari, 4, and Maria Ansari, 9.