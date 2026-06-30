Video: Mumbai Rains Trigger Massive Traffic Jams, Waterlogging Disrupts Commute Across City

Mumbai: Heavy rainfall across Mumbai on Tuesday led to widespread traffic congestion, waterlogging and major commuting disruptions, with several arterial roads witnessing slow-moving or stagnant traffic.

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The western suburbs, including Dahisar, Borivali, Kandivali and Malad, were among the worst affected as persistent showers caused traffic snarls during the day. Similar conditions were reported from Andheri, Goregaon, Mulund and Vikhroli, where vehicles moved at a crawl amid continuous rainfall.

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Traffic was also severely impacted on the Sion-Panvel Highway between Nerul and Sanpada due to the downpour, resulting in long queues of vehicles.

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Traffic diversions in place

The Mumbai Traffic Police said vehicular movement through the Andheri Subway near D N Nagar had been suspended after water accumulated up to 1 to 1.5 feet. In a post on social media, the police advised motorists that traffic had been diverted via SV Road and Gokhale Bridge until conditions improved.

Commuters report travel woes

The rains also triggered complaints from commuters on social media, with several users alleging that some auto-rickshaw drivers refused rides during the downpour or demanded fares much higher than usual.

Authorities have urged motorists to plan their journeys in advance, follow traffic advisories and avoid waterlogged routes wherever possible as intermittent rainfall continues across the city.