VIDEO: Maharashtra Cabinet Approves ₹2,215 Crore Relief Package For Flood-Hit Farmers, CM Devendra Fadnavis Promises Swift Aid

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | X - @CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai: The Maharashtra cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has approved a financial package of Rs 2,215 crore to provide immediate relief to farmers affected by recent floods and heavy rainfall across the state.

After a review of the flood situation, Fadnavis informed that so far, 31.64 lakh farmers have been sanctioned financial aid. Of this, Rs 1,829 crore has already been distributed at the district level and will be deposited into farmers’ bank accounts within the next 8 to 10 days. Local administrations have been instructed to ensure swift transfers.

Swift Distribution and Flexibility in Rules

Fadnavis stressed that the state machinery is working on a war footing to deliver aid, with no shortage of funds. District collectors have been authorized to release compensation immediately for loss of lives, damage to houses, crops, and livestock without waiting for consolidated government orders.

“Wherever damage is reported, relief is being distributed promptly. Panchanamas are being completed rapidly, and funds are released accordingly,” the Chief Minister said, adding that flexibility in rules will be applied wherever necessary to ensure farmers and affected families receive timely support.

Central Assistance to Follow

The Chief Minister also assured that while a proposal for assistance will be sent to the Centre, the state has already initiated relief measures. “Central assistance will come, but Maharashtra will not fall short in providing urgent relief,” Fadnavis said.

He added that arrangements for food, drinking water, and shelter are being made for displaced citizens who cannot yet return home due to floodwaters. Guardian Ministers have been instructed to visit flood-hit areas to oversee relief work.

Political Reactions

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanded that the Centre announce an assistance package of Rs 10,000 crore for flood-ravaged Marathwada, where torrential rains over the last four days have damaged crops on more than 33,000 hectares, destroyed houses, and claimed at least eight lives.

Thackeray urged that compensation be credited directly into the bank accounts of affected persons, and directed that banks must not deduct loan installments from the relief amount. He also demanded that procedural delays such as lengthy spot assessments be avoided and that rules regarding “wet drought” be set aside in providing aid.

Responding to these remarks, Fadnavis appealed to Thackeray not to politicize the flood situation.

Affected Districts and Rescue Operations

According to officials, districts such as Dharashiv, Ahilyanagar, Dhule, Jalgaon, Solapur, Beed, and Parbhani have suffered severe crop and property damage. Seventeen teams of the NDRF and SDRF have been deployed for rescue operations, with many residents airlifted to safer places. The government has assured positive consideration of compensation for lands eroded by floodwaters.

Also Watch:

IMD Warning and Precautions

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued another heavy rainfall warning for September 27–28. The state administration has said it is fully prepared and appealed to citizens and farmers to take necessary precautions.

Chief Minister to Review Flood-Affected Areas

Chief Minister Fadnavis is scheduled to visit flood-affected areas on Wednesday to review the situation on the ground.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/