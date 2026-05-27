VIDEO: Leopard Strays Into Residential Area In Maharashtra’s Amravati, Rescued After 3-Hour Operation |

Amravati: Panic gripped Maharashtra’s Amravati city on Tuesday after a young leopard strayed into the densely populated Rampuri Camp area, leading to a massive rescue operation involving forest officials, police and civic authorities.

The leopard, believed to be around nine to ten months old, was spotted roaming inside a residential building in the congested locality, triggering fear among residents and drawing huge crowds to the scene.

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Videos of the incident that surfaced online showed the leopard moving around inside a structure while rescue officials surrounded the area. In one dramatic moment, the animal was seen suddenly leaping out from a window, causing rescue personnel and bystanders to scatter in panic before the operation continued.

Amravati, Maharashtra: Leopard sighting in Amravati’s Ramapuri Camp area sparked panic, drawing large crowds and creating tension. Mayor Shrichand Tejwani and forest officials rushed to the spot to handle the situation and ensure public safety.



(26/5/26) pic.twitter.com/6Nj6WsFxGz — IANS (@ians_india) May 27, 2026

🐆 Leopard captured safely in Amravati’s Rampuri area!

Hiding for 3 hours, tranquilised by Forest Dept & Police. No injuries. Big cat shifted to safe zone.

Respect wildlife, stay alert!#Amravati #Leopard #Maharashtra #Wildlife pic.twitter.com/5ZYpvXALZM — ಸನಾತನ (सनातन) (@sanatan_kannada) May 26, 2026

A joint rescue team comprising the Amravati Rescue Team, police personnel and officials from the Amravati Municipal Corporation launched a search-and-capture operation that lasted nearly three hours.

Speaking about the incident, rescue team member Amol Gavner said authorities initially received information about a leopard entering the area and immediately coordinated with multiple agencies before beginning the operation.

#WATCH | Amravati, Maharashtra | A member of the rescue team, Amol Gavner, says, "This is a congested zone. A leopard had strayed into this area. Our Amravati Rescue Team received information regarding this. Subsequently, the police and the Amravati Municipal Corporation staff… pic.twitter.com/HS9YzyMfpL — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2026

“This is a highly congested zone. During the search, we suspected that the leopard was relatively young and not a full-grown adult. After nearly two to three hours of effort, we successfully rescued it physically,” Gavner said, adding that the cub was estimated to be around nine to ten months old.

Mayor Shrichand Tejwani also rushed to the spot along with forest department officials to monitor the situation and reassure residents.

#WATCH | Amravati, Maharashtra | Mayor Shrichand Tejwani says, "After we learned that a leopard had entered the godown, we immediately contacted the Animal Department... They spent a gruelling three and a half hours running around and searching... I would like to assure all the… pic.twitter.com/Vk1umf7ayZ — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2026

“After we learned that a leopard had entered the godown area, we immediately contacted the animal department. The teams worked tirelessly for more than three hours. I want to assure citizens that there is now no cause for panic,” Tejwani said. Officials later confirmed that the leopard was safely captured and removed from the area without any injuries to residents or rescue personnel.

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