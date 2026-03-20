Video: Hawkers In Dadar Gather Over Livelihood Concerns, Debate On Street Vending Intensifies In Mumbai

Mumbai: Viral Video Shows Dadar Hawkers Gathering Over Livelihood Concerns, Sparks Debate On Vending Rights | dadarmarketmumbai instagram page

Mumbai: A video circulating widely on social media shows a large group of hawkers assembling at Dadar market, with visible tension as vendors come together to raise concerns over their livelihoods and vending rights.

The footage captures a dense crowd of street vendors occupying parts of the market area. One individual appears to be addressing the gathering, while others stand closely, listening intently. The meeting is believed to be a response to recent enforcement drives and restrictions impacting hawkers in the locality.

Speakers at the gathering reportedly alleged that enforcement actions by authorities have disproportionately affected local vendors, particularly those identifying as Marathi. They claimed that their traditional means of livelihood are being threatened. The issue, they argued, extends beyond economics and touches upon the identity and long-standing presence of local communities in Dadar’s marketplace.

The caption accompanying the video describes the atmosphere as “heated”, with participants asserting that they will continue their agitation until all eligible vendors are granted their due rights. The crowd is seen responding in agreement as calls for recognition and fair treatment grow louder.

The video has reignited debate over hawker regulation, policy enforcement, and the balance between maintaining civic order and protecting livelihoods.

The development comes in light of a recent FIR filed against illegal hawkers for allegedly assaulting on-duty Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) staff during an anti-encroachment drive at Santacruz station. According to a copy of the FIR, two persons have been booked in the case, identified as Mohammed Ikram Sajid Merchant and Shoiab Mehboob Sayyed.

The incident at Santacruz has further intensified scrutiny around hawker-related enforcement and resistance to civic action, adding another layer to the ongoing discourse surrounding street vending rights and regulation in the city.

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