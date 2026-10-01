Video: Food Delivery Rider Allegedly Urinates In Chembur Society Lift, Drinks It; Consumer Complaint Filed | Instagram Account Of binu.v.1

A shocking incident has come to light at Akshay Paradise Society in Tilak Nagar, Chembur, where a food delivery rider was allegedly seen urinating inside a lift and then drinking it from his hand. The video was posted on the Instagram handle of binu.v.1.

In the video, two deliverymen can be seen inside the lift, heading to different homes in the society. The man dressed in blue is the rider who urinated inside the lift. He did not engage in the act while the other delivery worker was still inside.

As soon as the other deliveryman stepped out of the lift, the rider in blue unzipped himself and began urinating. Before doing so, he appeared to check his surroundings, seemingly to see whether there were any cameras inside the lift. After noticing a camera, he turned his back towards it and continued urinating.

The incident came to light after residents noticed a foul smell coming from the lift and subsequently checked the society’s CCTV footage. The footage showed the delivery rider engaging in the act inside the lift.

Following the discovery, society residents checked visitor records in an attempt to identify the rider. They also approached the police and filed a complaint regarding the incident.

The incident has caused concern among residents of the society. However, there has been no official response from the delivery platform regarding the matter so far.

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