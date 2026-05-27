VIDEO: Elderly Woman Thrown Into Air After Being Hit By Speeding Car On Nashik-Mumbai Highway |

Nashik: A shocking hit-and-run incident on the Nashik-Mumbai Highway has sparked outrage after CCTV footage captured a speeding car violently knocking down a 65-year-old woman walking along the roadside.

The horrifying video, which is now being widely circulated on social media, shows the elderly woman carrying water utensils on her head while walking beside the highway. Within seconds, a speeding sedan appears on the road and rams into her with tremendous force.

Nashik - A 65-year-old woman was critically injured after a speeding car struck her while she was walking on the roadside of the Nashik-Mumbai Highway. The shocking incident was captured on CCTV, which has now surfaced and is being widely circulated. pic.twitter.com/hQR19jLzVk — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) May 27, 2026

The impact was so severe that the woman was flung several feet into the air before crashing onto the road. The reckless driver did not stop to help and instead fled the scene, leaving the critically injured woman lying on the highway.

The exact date and time of the incident have not yet been confirmed. Authorities have also not officially disclosed the current health condition of the woman or whether any FIR has been registered against the absconding driver.

The disturbing visuals have once again raised serious concerns over reckless driving and the increasing number of hit-and-run incidents on highways across Maharashtra.

6 Killed, 26 Injured In Dhule Accident

Meanwhile, in another tragic road accident on the Mumbai-Agra Highway, six people lost their lives and 26 others were injured in a horrific triple collision near Laling Ghat in Dhule district on Sunday morning.

According to reports, the accident began after a dumper and a truck collided violently on the highway. Toll plaza staff members and local residents rushed to the scene to rescue the injured and manage traffic.

However, during the rescue operation, a speeding passenger bus travelling from Madhya Pradesh allegedly lost control and rammed into the damaged vehicles and people present at the site, turning the situation into a major tragedy.

Among those killed was a toll plaza employee who had joined the rescue efforts after the initial collision. The injured victims were rushed to the District Hospital for treatment.

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