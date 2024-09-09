Video: Amit Shah Visits Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai, CM Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis Join, Ajit Pawar Skips

Amit Shah visited Lalbaugcha Raja on Monday | X@EknathShinde

Mumbai: Ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a two-day tour to the state. After meetings with state BJP leaders and CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Sunday, Shah visited traditional Ganpati Mandals in Mumbai to take blessings on the occasion of Ganesh Utsav.

On Monday, Shah took darshan Lalbaugcha Raja and Andheri's sarvajanik Mandal headed by MLA Ashish Shelar. He also visited the residences of CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis to take blessings of Lord Ganesha.

School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, former MP Raosaheb Danve, BJP Mumbai President Ashish Shelar were also present on this occasion.

Discord Within Mahayuti Ahead Of Elections?

On Monday, questions were raised on the apparent discord within the Mahayuti. During his visits to Ganpati Mandals, Amit Shah was accompanied by CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis. However, Deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar was not seen. The tensions within Mahayuti are visible lately after comments from Shiv Sena ministers on Ajit Pawar.

Amit Shah's visit to Maharashtra is not limited to take darshan of Lord Ganesha. The Home Minister had lined up three back-to-back meetings with BJP state unit leaders, a separate meeting with CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

The meetings assume utmost significance in view of the charged atmosphere in the state political circle that is witnessing most volatile moments in the last few days with controversies over running the government.