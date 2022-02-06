Victories and defeats will continue but Shiv Sena has to solidly march ahead: When Lata Mangeshkar penned special article praising party and Balasaheb Thackeray in a book

Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar had a special bondage, love, respect and affection with the Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray. After his death, Lata Mangeshkar wrote: I extend my heartfelt greetings to the devotee of Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the supreme deity of Maharashtra, Shri Shiv Sena Chief Balasaheb Thackeray, on his birth anniversary.

In the book titled Shiv Sena: Kal, Aaj ani Udya (Shiv Sena yesterday, today and tomorrow) edited by former Chief Minister Manohar Joshi, she had penned a special article praising the Shiv Sena’s work especially hailing the party supremo’s leadership.

She had not only showered praise on the Shiv Sena's growth but said the party will grow from strength to strength at the national level.

‘’Maharashtra had lost its identity and went into a kind of hibernation and daydreaming. However, Shiv Sena worked to bring Maharashtra out of intellectual coma and lost identity,’’ said legendary singer.

‘’Shiv Sena did not only conquer Maharashtra but with a renewed vigour it can establish itself in Delhi. Because of Shiv Sena’s efforts Bombay became Mumbai and Aurangabad named after Sambhajinagar,’’ she noted.

Shiv Sena was established in Mumbai as a local outfit but later expanded in the whole state. Balasaheb Thackeray instilled confidence and self-respect in the Marathi Manoos and worked relentlessly to get their due rights. ‘’However, in the process Shiv Sena should not forget the party's own culture and should not also ape foreign culture,’’ she suggested.

Lata Mangeshkar wished Shiv Sena that a saffron flag should rule over the country again. ‘’Shiv Sena is not meant for fighting battles but a war. Victories and defeats will continue but Shiv Sena has to solidly march ahead,’’ she said.

Shiv Sena will work for industrial revolution and march towards Delhi. ‘’What I dream is also the dream of Balasaheb Thackeray. We are artists, we dream and try to pursue our dreams which will materialise some or the other time,’’ she said.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 08:52 PM IST