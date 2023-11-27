 Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Unveils Shrimad Rajchandraji Memorial On 156th Birth Anniversary
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiVice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Unveils Shrimad Rajchandraji Memorial On 156th Birth Anniversary

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Unveils Shrimad Rajchandraji Memorial On 156th Birth Anniversary

The memorial also extends into a landscaped promenade showcasing public art and play areas, a linear garden, a reflexology path, yoga plaza and a botanical garden.

S BalakrishnanUpdated: Monday, November 27, 2023, 11:09 PM IST
article-image
X/VPIndia

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar unveiled a memorial of Shrimad Rajchandraji on the occasion of Kartik Purnima on Sunday to mark the 156th birth anniversary of the renowned Indian saint. The function was held at the Royal Opera House. The adjoining lane was also named by him as Shrimad Rajchandraji Marg.

The event was attended governor Ramesh Bais, Gurudevshri Rakeshji, founder of the Shrimad Rajchandra Mission, Dharampur, cabinet minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, police commissioner, Vivek Phansalkar, general manger of Western Railway Ashok Kumar Misra and other dignitaries.

The ‘Shrimad Rajchandra Memorial’ consists of a mural paying tribute to the saint's life and the impact that it has had on the people who came in contact with him, including Mahatma Gandhi. The memorial also extends into a landscaped promenade showcasing public art and play areas, a linear garden, a reflexology path, yoga plaza and a botanical garden.

Mahatma Gandhi and Shrimad Rajchandraji first met in Mumbai in 1891, when Gandhiji returned from England as a young barrister. Shrimadji's adherence to truth, compassion and non-violence in every walk of life, crystallized as the fundamental tenets of Gandhism, which played a significant role in the Indian independence movement.

At the function, Dhankar was honoured with the 'Janakalyan Hitaishi' award by Gurudevshri Rakeshji in recognition of his invaluable contribution in social upliftment.

Read Also
'Mahatma Gandhi Was Mahapurush, Narendra Modi Is Yugpurush': Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (WATCH)
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Health Dept Expands SUMAN Initiative; Plans 600 Maternal & Child Care Centres Statewide

Maharashtra: Health Dept Expands SUMAN Initiative; Plans 600 Maternal & Child Care Centres Statewide

Mumbai: BMC Takes Hi-Tech Approach To Combat Manhole Cover Thefts; Installs Smart Devices With...

Mumbai: BMC Takes Hi-Tech Approach To Combat Manhole Cover Thefts; Installs Smart Devices With...

FPJ Exclusive: India Faces Risk Of Hamas-Like Attack, Reveals Intelligence Reports

FPJ Exclusive: India Faces Risk Of Hamas-Like Attack, Reveals Intelligence Reports

Maratha Reservation: Cabinet Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Alleges Forged Kunbi Caste Certificates

Maratha Reservation: Cabinet Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Alleges Forged Kunbi Caste Certificates

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Unveils Shrimad Rajchandraji Memorial On 156th Birth Anniversary

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Unveils Shrimad Rajchandraji Memorial On 156th Birth Anniversary