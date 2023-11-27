Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Unveils Shrimad Rajchandraji Memorial On 156th Birth Anniversary

X/VPIndia

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar unveiled a memorial of Shrimad Rajchandraji on the occasion of Kartik Purnima on Sunday to mark the 156th birth anniversary of the renowned Indian saint. The function was held at the Royal Opera House. The adjoining lane was also named by him as Shrimad Rajchandraji Marg.

The event was attended governor Ramesh Bais, Gurudevshri Rakeshji, founder of the Shrimad Rajchandra Mission, Dharampur, cabinet minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, police commissioner, Vivek Phansalkar, general manger of Western Railway Ashok Kumar Misra and other dignitaries.

Hon'ble Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar addressed the birth anniversary celebrations of Shrimad Rajchandraji, in Mumbai today. @maha_governor @SRMDharampur pic.twitter.com/UC3c61dKzA — Vice President of India (@VPIndia) November 27, 2023

The ‘Shrimad Rajchandra Memorial’ consists of a mural paying tribute to the saint's life and the impact that it has had on the people who came in contact with him, including Mahatma Gandhi. The memorial also extends into a landscaped promenade showcasing public art and play areas, a linear garden, a reflexology path, yoga plaza and a botanical garden.

Mahatma Gandhi and Shrimad Rajchandraji first met in Mumbai in 1891, when Gandhiji returned from England as a young barrister. Shrimadji's adherence to truth, compassion and non-violence in every walk of life, crystallized as the fundamental tenets of Gandhism, which played a significant role in the Indian independence movement.

At the function, Dhankar was honoured with the 'Janakalyan Hitaishi' award by Gurudevshri Rakeshji in recognition of his invaluable contribution in social upliftment.