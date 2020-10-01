Mumbai: Vice Admiral presents awards to naval officers

Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command (WNC), presented various awards to naval officers in Mumbai.

The naval investiture ceremony 2020 for the WNC was held at INS Shikra on Wednesday, the Navy said in a statement.

The ceremony commenced with the inspection of 50 men guard of honour by the Vice Admiral, followed by the award of 12 medals, it said.

These medals were- one Bar to Nausena Medal (gallantry), three Nausena Medals (gallantry), three Nausena Medals (devotion to duty), three Vishisht Seva Medals, one Capt Ravi Dhir Memorial Gold Medal for promoting Flight Safety and one Jeevan Raksha Padak for displaying courage and alacrity in saving life, the statement added.

Besides presenting the gallantry and distinguished service awards, he presented unit citationsto selected units for their contribution in the past year.

He also presented unit citations to INS Hansa and INS Sindhuvijay and acknowledged the contribution of all the family members of the awardees for their unstinted support to the service personnel in performance of their duty, the statement said.