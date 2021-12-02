Vibrant Summit 2022: Gujarat has become role model for global development, says CM Bhupendra Patel during roadshow in Mumbai - See Pics

The Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday held a road show in the city for the upcoming 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2022, to be held in January 2022. Patel in his speech said Gujarat has become the role model for global development.

He emphasized that political stability, commitment towards all-round holistic development and conducive environment since the last two and a half decades have played a major role in Gujarat becoming the role model for global development.

‘’Vibrant Gujarat Summit has today evolved, focusing on global issues, their solutions and opportunities available worldwide in addition to promoting investment in the state. Networking and knowledge sharing are other pertinent takeaways," said Patel, adding that Gujarat is deeply committed to fulfilling the Prime Minister’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat for the growth and development of India’s citizens. He said that the theme of the upcoming Vibrant Summit is also Aatmanirbhar Gujarat to Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

He stressed on the dominance of Gujarat as the country’s most preferred investment destination across the globe. He further added that the Government of Gujarat aims to attract more investments in sectors such as next-generation infrastructure, energy, digital network, fintech, start-ups , e-vehicles, research and development, knowledge exchange, export, tourism and financial services for sustained socio-economic development.

‘’Gujarat has an all-inclusive, all-round development ecosystem. The state is ready to welcome global and local industries/businesses seeking to re-locate in the post-corona era, with various industry-friendly policies such as e-vehicle policy, solar policy,’’ said Patel. He invited financial institutions, fintech companies and start-ups present in the interactive meet to invest and do business in Gujarat’s GIFT City.

CM held one on one meeting with industry and business leaders including Tata & Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, Sun Pharma CMD Dilip Shanghvi, RPG Industries MD Anant Goenka, Swan Energy MD Nikhil Merchant, Bank of America President and Country Head Kaku Nakhate, Holcim CEO Neeraj Akhoury, General Electric President and CEO Mahesh Palashikar, Reliance (TBC) ED Nikhil Meswani and Hinduja Group Chairman Ashok Hinduja.

MVA partners slam BJP over Gujarat CM’s road show

A day after BJP accused the Shiv Sena led Maha Vikas Aghadi government for facilitating migration of businesses from Maharashtra to West Bengal, the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress lashed out at BJP over the Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s road show in the city inviting investors for the upcoming 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat summit.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, ‘’ When West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee met industrialists in Mumbai, BJP’s stomach got upset as it alleged that she was here to rob industries from Maharashtra. Today Gujarat CM is meeting industrialists with half of his cabinet and organising roadshow in Mumbai. Vibrant Gujarat by scrapping Mumbai?’’

State Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant said after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, he started the process of taking Maharashtra’s industries to Gujarat. ‘’By taking Mumbai’s rightful International Finance Center to Gujarat the highest foreign direct investment was attracted by the BJP ruled state that would naturally come to the Maharashtra. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that Gift City will be the main gateway to the investment. Maharashtra should foil Centre’s attempt to take away Mumbai’s status as the country’s financial and commercial capital,’’ he added.

State NCP spokesman Clyde Crasto took a dig at BJP legislator Ashish Shelar in a tweet in Gujarati said that ‘’ Brother Ashish Shelar, do you know how to speak Gujarati? If you don’t know, then learn, your party has no confidence, one day you too will be taken to Gujarat.’’

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 01:17 PM IST