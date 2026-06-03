VHP-Bajrang Dal Delegation Meets CM Devendra Fadnavis, Raises 'Land Jihad' Concerns In Maharashtra

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

Mumbai: A delegation of the (VHP) and Bajrang Dal on Tuesday met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss what they described as issues related to “land jihad” in Maharashtra and submitted a memorandum seeking government intervention.

The meeting was held under the banner of the VHP-Bajrang Dal Konkan Province. During the interaction, the delegation urged the state government to take measures aimed at making Maharashtra “land jihad-free”. An appeal outlining their concerns, along with a letter to the Chief Minister, was handed over during the meeting.

The delegation was led by senior VHP functionaries, including Milind Parande, Central Organisation General Secretary of the VHP. Others present included Ramchandra Ramuka, Mumbai Region Minister; Mohan Salekar, Konkan Province Minister; and Ranjit Jadhav, Bajrang Dal Konkan Province Convener.

According to members of the delegation, discussions focused on concerns regarding land-related transactions and alleged encroachments, which they claimed require greater scrutiny and policy attention from the state administration. The Chief Minister received the memorandum and heard the delegation’s representations on the issue.

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