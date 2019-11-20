Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar stable, still in ICU

Mumbai: Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, admitted to hospital with breathing problems last week, is stable and showing “signs of improvement” but continues to be in the ICU, hospital sources said on Tuesday.

Mangeshkar, 90, has been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital. “She is stable. She is still in the ICU. She is showing signs of improvement. We request you to maintain the family’s privacy,” a hospital insider said.