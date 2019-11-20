Mumbai

Updated on

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar stable, still in ICU

By FPJ Bureau

Mangeshkar, 90, has been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital. “She is stable. She is still in the ICU.

Lata Mangeshkar's death hoax goes viral on WhatsApp
Lata Mangeshkar's death hoax goes viral on WhatsApp
Photo by PTI

Mumbai: Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, admitted to hospital with breathing problems last week, is stable and showing “signs of improvement” but continues to be in the ICU, hospital sources said on Tuesday.

Mangeshkar, 90, has been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital. “She is stable. She is still in the ICU. She is showing signs of improvement. We request you to maintain the family’s privacy,” a hospital insider said.

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in