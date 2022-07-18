Vegetable supply dips in Mumbai due to rainfall, cauliflower touches Rs 100 per kg in retail | Representative Photo

City residents won't be getting respite from the increasing vegetable prices as the supply has taken a hit due to continuous rainfall in the last week. The supply at the wholesale market further dipped because of the one-day token strike against 5% GST followed by weekend.

A trader at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) said that the overall supply of vegetables in wholesale market dropped by 40 percent.

While prices of cauliflower touched Rs 100 per kg in retail, drum sticks are being sold between Rs 80 and Rs 120 per kg.

Mumbai's vegetable supply comes majorly from Nasik, Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli and other places in Western Maharashtra and Karnataka. Since most parts of Maharashtra are witnessing heavy rain, the supply dipped.

All the five markers at APMC including vegetables were closed on Saturday against the 5% GST on various grain items and unregistered brands, there was no supply.

On July 18, the APMC received a total of 455 vehicles laden with vegetables. However, the majority of them were small pickup vans that carried a lesser quantity of produce.