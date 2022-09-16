Vedanta's two key requests, CM Shinde's reply, Central govt response; read all details here

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | Photo: PTI

The Eknath Shinde-led government is facing huge criticism for losing the mega Vedanta-Foxconn project. Despite, Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal's clarification on why he chose Gujarat instead of Maharashtra, the state Cabinet continues to be perplexed over the firm's decision.

The reason is former Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, and incumbent Shinde tried their best to win the multi-crores project that would have helped in boosting Maharashtra's economy.

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray had pinned the blame on Shinde-led government for losing the project. He said, "Although I'm glad to see this in India, I am also a little bit shocked. For a project almost finalised, and a new dispensation claiming credit over it, only shows lack of commitment from the new dispensation for our State's progress."

Responding to the Opposition's attacks, Shinde said in his defence, "We came to power only two months ago. Vedanta Foxconn did not get the desired response from the earlier (MVA) government."

Additionally, a report published by The Indian Express revealed that CM Shinde strived hard to win the futuristic project by promising to fulfil Vedanta's two key requests- Central (BJP-led) government alignment, and state Cabinet approval- before finalising the location of its Rs 1.5 lakh crore semiconductor facility in Talegaon, which is a proposed site near Pune.

According to the national daily, CM Eknath Shinde, in a letter to Anil Agarwal on July 26, Vedanta Group's Chairman, said, "...(your) two key requests from the state are to seek central government alignment and cabinet approval. You will be pleased to know that on both fronts, the state is already in advanced stages and is moving ahead expeditiously."

In his letter, inviting Agarwal and Vedanta. Foxconn, and AvanStrate for an 'MoU signing ceremony' on July 29, Shinde also assured him that a 'high-powered committee' had given an in-principal approval for the incentive package and that this would be cleared by the state cabinet.

While Shinde stated that he was anticipating "earliest confirmation" from Vedanta-Foxconn , however, they subsequently chose Gujarat. The Vedanta-Foxconn joint venture signed an MoU with the BJP-led Gujarat government for setting up the semi-conductor facility.

Taking to Twitter, Agarwal clarified why he chose Gujarat by saying, "This is a scientific and financial process which takes several years. We started this about 2 years ago. We decided (on) Gujarat (a) few months ago as they met our expectations. We are committed to investing in Maharashtra. We will soon create a hub where Maharashtra will be part of our forward integration."

Industries Minister Uday Samat was asked what happened after the letter, he said that, looking at Agarwal's tweet, it is believed that Vedanta had already made its mind to invest in Gujarat.

He also revealed that CM Shinde has spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Gujarat bagged the project. He said that PM Modi has assured the state will get a similar project or even a better one.

However, the Opposition continued to blame the current government for losing the project. Shiv Sena leader and former Industries Minister Subhash Desai said, "If the project has gone to Gujarat despite that, then it is clear that the decision is political, and under pressure from the central government."

On Friday, slamming the Shinde-led government for not winning the multi-billion project, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said, "15th July 2022: HPC meeting is conducted for semiconductor project, offering all possible incentives. 25th- 26th July: current dispensation claims in Assembly & media that industry is coming to Maharashtra. Yet, Industries Dept loses out on this. 1 lakh job opportunity lost."

