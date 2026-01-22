VCCCI Annual Vintage Car Fiesta 2026 Presented By JK Tyre - A Centenary Tribute To 100 Years Of The Rolls-Royce Phantom

1936 Rolls Royce P 111 from Pranlal bhogilal collection.will be EXHIBITED in the VCCCI ON SUNDAY 25th January at WTC |

Mumbai: The Vintage & Classic Car Club of India (VCCCI), in association with the Western India Automobile Association (WIAA), proudly announces the VCCCI Annual Vintage Car Fiesta 2026, presented by JK Tyre—India’s most distinguished celebration of motoring heritage. The three-day automotive extravaganza will be held from 24th to 26th January 2026 at the iconic World Trade Centre, Cuffe Parade, Mumbai.

Recognised for its long-standing and unwavering support to mobility, motorsport, and road safety initiatives in India, JK Tyre continues its association with Indian motoring heritage by presenting this landmark edition of the Fiesta.

Centenary Tribute: 100 Years of the Rolls-Royce Phantom

The 2026 edition marks a historic global milestone, celebrating 100 years of the legendary Rolls-Royce Phantom, with India’s largest-ever Phantom Centenary Showcase -

Renowned industrialist and globally respected automobile collector Mr. Yohan Poonawalla will present an extraordinary lineup of seven Rolls-Royce Phantom models, tracing nearly a century of automotive excellence:

1928 Rolls-Royce Phantom I (17EX) – Ex-Maharaja of Jammu & Kashmir

1933 Rolls-Royce Phantom II Continental Sports Saloon (Barker) – Ex-Sir Malcolm Campbell

1937 Rolls-Royce Phantom III (Park Ward) – Ex-Maharaja of Panchkote

1962 Rolls-Royce Phantom V (James Young, Seven-Passenger Limousine) – Ex-Ruler of Qatar

1979 Rolls-Royce Phantom VI (Mulliner Park Ward) – Used by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

2005 Rolls-Royce Phantom VII – First Phantom delivered to India post re-launch

2024 Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII EWB – The final EWB Phantom globally with Privacy Suite

Ferrari Portofino |

In addition, Mr. Poonawalla will showcase 16 rare and significant automobiles from his internationally acclaimed private collection, including the Ferrari 458 Aperta, Ferrari Pista, and Ferrari Portofino, offering visitors a unique convergence of heritage and modern performance.

A Global Icon Returns to Its Roots - A defining highlight of the Fiesta will be the historic homecoming of the legendary 1928 Rolls-Royce Phantom I (17EX). Once owned by Maharaja Hari Singh of Jammu & Kashmir, this iconic automobile has graced the world’s most prestigious concours—Pebble Beach, Villa d’Este, Retromobile Paris, among others—and now returns to India after 95 years, symbolising an unparalleled moment of national pride.

Lamborghini Gallardo |

Royal Provenance & Distinguished Collections

A 1937 Rolls-Royce Phantom III from the collection of Late Shri Pranlal Bhogilal, Founder Member of VCCCI, will be exhibited alongside a 1959 Jaguar Mark IX and a 1955 Bentley, reflecting exceptional lineage and restoration excellence.

Dr. Raghavpati Singhania’s 1937 Rolls-Royce Wraith will participate, arriving from Delhi.

Mr. Gautam Singhania will showcase a 1927 Rolls-Royce 20 HP Coupé and a 1928 Rolls-Royce Phantom I.

Nitin Dossa’s Distinguished Collection - Mr. Nitin Dossa, Chairman of VCCCI and WIAA, is widely respected as a passionate custodian of India’s motoring heritage. Among the crown jewels of his collection is a 1933 Hudson, believed to be the only surviving example of its kind worldwide, representing a rare and invaluable chapter of global automotive history.

Padma Bhushan Shri Hormusji Cama’s Armstrong Siddeley Hurricane

Mr. Hemant Kumar Ruia’s Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith

Mr. Nishant Dossa’s Alvis Speed 25, an award-winner at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

Mr. Rajiv Kehr’s 1950 Jaguar XK120, participating from Delhi

Classic Motorcycles Showcase

The Fiesta will also feature a curated display of rare vintage and classic motorcycles, including legendary marques such as BSA, AJS, Norton, Triumph, and other iconic manufacturers—celebrating the golden era of two-wheeled mobility, engineering excellence, and racing heritage.

Event Schedule & Public Access

Saturday, 24 January 2026 - Inaugural Ceremony & Concours Judging - Entry by Invitation Only (Participants, VIPs, Dignitaries & Media)

Sunday, 25 January 2026 - Public Exhibition - Open to all - Children below 15 years: Free entry (School/College ID required) - Tickets available on www.district.in

Monday, 26 January 2026 - Republic Day Road Safety Drive - Route: Cuffe Parade – Worli – Return to Churchgate (Dispersal)

The public is welcome to view the drive along the route.

Road Safety at the Core - Aligned with National Road Safety Month, the Fiesta reinforces the message “Sadak Suraksha, Jeevan Raksha.” The Republic Day Drive reflects the enduring commitment of VCCCI, WIAA, and JK Tyre towards responsible mobility, road safety awareness, and public engagement—demonstrating that heritage motoring and modern road responsibility go hand in hand.

Media Highlights

India’s largest Rolls-Royce Phantom Centenary Display

Historic return of Phantom I (17EX) after 95 years

JK Tyre as Presenting Partner—always supporting mobility and motorsport in India

Rare royal automobiles and private collections rarely seen by the public

Strong public–private collaboration promoting heritage, tourism, and road safety