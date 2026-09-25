VBA Leaders Move Bombay HC Over Maharashtra SIR, Seek Safeguards Against Wrongful Voter Exclusion

VBA leaders have approached the Bombay High Court seeking greater transparency and procedural safeguards in Maharashtra’s electoral roll revision | File Photo

Mumbai, September 24, 2026: Two leaders of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) have approached the Bombay High Court challenging the procedure being followed for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Maharashtra, raising concerns over possible wrongful exclusion of eligible voters.

VBA Youth President Sagar Ramesh Gawai and Rafique Ilahi Khan, through advocate Hitendra Gandhi, have sought disclosure and production of the order and recorded reasons under which the SIR is being undertaken in the state.

The petition also seeks transparency over the methodology and legal basis of the exercise, along with safeguards to ensure that eligible voters are not removed from the electoral rolls.

Concerns Over Voter Classification

The petitioners have raised concerns over the collection of documents during the house-to-house enumeration process and the classification of voters under the ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate) and “Uncollectable Enumeration Form” categories.

According to the petition, a large number of voters have been placed in these categories, raising concerns that they could face exclusion without being given individual statutory notice, an opportunity of hearing or a reasoned order by the Electoral Registration Officer.

The plea, however, makes it clear that the petitioners are not seeking to stall the SIR or questioning the authority of the Election Commission of India to undertake the revision. Instead, they have sought judicial safeguards to ensure that the exercise is carried out in a transparent and legally compliant manner.

Petition Seeks Safeguards

The petitioners have sought clear instructions regarding the revision process in multiple languages and equal access to both online and physical mechanisms for verification, correction and submission of documents. They have also sought an effective statutory mechanism for appeals against any exclusion from the electoral rolls.

The plea comes amid the ongoing SIR exercise in Maharashtra, with the draft electoral roll scheduled to be published on August 31 and the final electoral roll on November 4.

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The petitioners have urged the High Court to ensure that no eligible voter is deprived of the right to vote merely because of procedural lapses or inadequate communication during the revision process.

The matter will come up for hearing in due course of time.

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