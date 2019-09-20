VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar joins hands with AIUB, says no truck with MNS

Mumbai: VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar on Thursday said his party, Vanchit Bahujam Aghadi (VBA) will form an alliance with All India Ulama Board (AIUB) (Maharashtra region) for the upcoming assembly poll.

He said there was a deal between his party and AIUB leaders to resolve matters affect­ing the state’s minorities. Some of the issues are 10% reservation for Muslims in education, reclamation of the religious and charitable lands and enactment of laws against mob lynchings.

Ambedkar added his party will not join hands with the MNS. “We are a nationalist party. Our view is neither religious nor regional. So, we are not going with the MNS,” he said, confirming the possibility of an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Speaking to the FPJ, AAP leaders confirmed there has been meet between two parties. Sources stated they will fight 50 seats. The VBA chief did not specify anything about the seat-sharing formula.

VBA earlier was in alliance with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen, which was discontinued when AIMIM’s state chief and MP Imtiaz Jalil announc­ed the two parties are not in alliance anymore. Ambedkar had sought 98 seats for his party, but even after several meetings the party heads couldn’t reach a deal.

Two days ago, Jalil had said his party might reconsider if Ambedkar meets Asaduddin Owaisi and was flexible. “We have not closed the doors for MIM, they did it. So, it’s now up to them what they want to do,” asserted the VBA chief.

Ambedkar also said that 25 candidates of the Muslim community will be given tickets for the coming assembly election.