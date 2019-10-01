Vashi sodomy probe further intensifies

Mumbai: A week after a 36-year-old man was allegedly sodomised by five men near Sagar Vihar Lake, Vashi Police have discovered a spot at a dilapidated structure where they found coconut shells, condoms and mattress cotton.

Surprisingly, coconut shells and mattress cotton was removed from the survivor’s anus through a medical procedure and police believe this dilapidated structure is connected to the gang-rape, which has shook the planned city from its roots.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from Vashi police station raided a dilapidated structure near a church at sector 6 of Vashi. During the raid, police found numerous coconut and coconut shells, condoms and cotton balls used in mattresses.

Anil Deshmukh, senior inspector of Vashi police station said, “We are yet to identify the spot where the 36-year-old man was allegedly sodomised. However, we have found this place and recovered the materials similar to the ones used in the alleged gang-rape.

Investigation is underway and we shall identify the spot where the incident occurred once the victim is discharged from the hospital.”

The victim, a Belapur-based administrator, had gone for an evening walk to Sagar Vihar after his office hours on September 23. Hours after he failed to return, his family began looking for him, the police said, adding that someone later informed the family that he was found lying at Sagar Vihar.

He was later taken to a private hospital at Kopar Khairane where the doctor removed a dry coconut shell allegedly inserted in his private parts by the accused.