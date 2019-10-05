Vashi man recants, says not gang-raped

Mumbai: Vashi Police are likely to file a B summary report in connection to the alleged gang-rape of a 36-year-old man. Police have concluded that the man was not gang-raped and it was a sexual experiment gone wrong.

No arrests were made in the case and police said the injuries on the survivor were self-inflicted ones. After his cover-up story of the sexual experiment gone wrong was revealed, police will send him for a psychological evaluation.

Navi Mumbai Commissioner of Police (CP) Sanjay Kumar said the man confessed of having cooked up a story of gang-rape after his sexual experiment went horribly wrong.

Police investigation revealed that the truth unfolded when they found a photograph of the spot captured by the man, when he was trying to take a selfie in a bid to see how deep the coconut had penetrated, said CP Kumar.

The time and date stamp on the photograph was a hard-hitting evidence, which was corroborating with the sequence of events narrated by the man.

Moreover, the description of the spot where he claimed the incident occurred was contradictory to the dilapidated structure near Sector 6 where he conducted the failed sexual experiment,” added CP Kumar.

Police have not arrested anyone in connection to the case and are going to file a B summary report which classifies the case as maliciously false. When asked police would book the man for giving false information and misleading the investigation, CP Kumar said, “

All we could do is file a B summary report and then the magistrate court would decide what action is to be initiated. The man is recuperating at a private hospital in Koparkhairane and we are going to conduct a psychological evaluation on him.”