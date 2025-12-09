 Vashi Fire Tragedy: Society Manager, Fire Services Operator Booked For Negligence After Fatal Blaze
During the probe, police found that the building’s fire-fighting system was not functioning properly at the time of the incident, severely hindering fire brigade operations.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 11:19 PM IST
article-image
Vashi Fire Tragedy: Society Manager, Fire Services Operator Booked For Negligence After Fatal Blaze | Representational Image

After a month and a half of investigation into the Vashi fire that killed a family of three and a senior citizen, Vashi Police have booked the society manager and the fire services operator for alleged negligence.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight on October 21 at Raheja Residency in Sector 14, where a massive blaze engulfed the 10th, 11th, and 12th floors of B Wing. The fire claimed the lives of Sunder Balakrishnan (44), his wife Pooja Rajan (39), their six-year-old daughter Vedika, and 84-year-old Kamla Hiralal Jain, while ten others were injured.

Fire-Fighting System ‘Not Functioning Properly’

The inquiry further revealed that Pradeep Bhimrao Patil, the operator from Life Save Fire Services, and society manager Sanjay Vitthal Ubale had allegedly ignored critical faults in the fire-fighting equipment and failed to carry out necessary repairs.

“They also did not inform society office-bearers or residents about these issues,” police said.

Case Registered Under BNS for Negligence

Based on these findings, Vashi Police have registered a case under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for negligence against both Patil and Ubale. Further investigation is underway.

