Vashi: 31-year-old woman jumps off moving train with infant son, dies

A 31-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping off from a running train in Vashi on Thursday night. The woman received severe injuries in the head and other parts of the body and died while being taken to hospital.

Police said that she was carrying a bag in which his one-year-old dead son was also found at the spot. The deceased woman identified as Mayuri Pandarinath Viradhe, a resident of Shiv Shakti Cooperative Housing Society in Chembur. An official from Vashi GRP said that they received information about the woman found along the track around 10.30 pm on Thursday night.

In the initial investigation, the Government Railway Police found that she boarded the train at Chembur station and later jumped off from the train just before the Vashi station.

An official from Vashi GRP said that she was residing with her husband in Chembur. Her husband Pandarinath was working with a construction company. They married in 2013 with and they had a son last year. Senior officials from Vashi GRP refused to give more details. However, they informed that their parents and husband have been called for interrogation. “We are investigating how the baby died and what happened before she was found along the track in Vashi,” said an on-duty official. Meanwhile, a case of accidental death was registered at Vashi GRP.