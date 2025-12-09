Vasai-Virar To Get Its First Divyang Udyan: Know Features, Facilities & All Other Details Here

Image for representation

Vasai-Virar: In a major step towards inclusivity, Vasai-Virar is set to get a special Divyang Udyan. Amid this, the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) has started the tender process to build the region’s first special park for disabled citizens, for which a fund of Rs 7 crore will be allocated.

According to the Loksatta.com report, this step comes as the civic body aims to support the 4,495 registered disabled persons under VVCMC by creating a space that encourages physical, mental and social development, creating an environment of empathy.

Where Will The Park Be Built?

According to the report, the park is set to be built in Virar West's Mid Town area.

Features Of The Divyang Udyan

As per the report, the park will include several educational and therapeutic facilities such as: wheelchair-accessible toys, sound-based play equipment, and braille-based learning tools. In addition to this, it will also feature a library, yoga training centre and guidance centre.

719 Govt Staff Under Scrutiny for Alleged Use Of Fake Disability Certificates

Meanwhile, in other news, the Maharashtra government has received complaints against 719 government employees for allegedly using fake disability certificates to avail benefits under various welfare schemes, Divyang Welfare Minister Atul Save informed the Assembly. Minister Save said the verification of disability certificates has been made mandatory following directives from the central government as well as the state Divyang Welfare Department.

He assured that strict action would be taken wherever irregularities are detected. The Minister was responding to a question raised by NCP (SP) MLA Bapu Pathare in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. A government resolution issued on October 9, 2025, had directed all departments to complete verification of disability certificates and submit detailed reports within three months, by January 8, 2026.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/