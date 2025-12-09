 Vasai-Virar To Get Its First Divyang Udyan: Know Features, Facilities & All Other Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiVasai-Virar To Get Its First Divyang Udyan: Know Features, Facilities & All Other Details Here

Vasai-Virar To Get Its First Divyang Udyan: Know Features, Facilities & All Other Details Here

Vasai-Virar is set to get Divyang Udyan, a special park for disabled citizens, with a fund of Rs 7 crore. This initiative aims to support the 4,495 registered disabled persons by fostering physical, mental, and social development while promoting an empathetic environment. Tender processes are already underway.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 07:28 PM IST
article-image
Image for representation

Vasai-Virar: In a major step towards inclusivity, Vasai-Virar is set to get a special Divyang Udyan. Amid this, the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) has started the tender process to build the region’s first special park for disabled citizens, for which a fund of Rs 7 crore will be allocated.

According to the Loksatta.com report, this step comes as the civic body aims to support the 4,495 registered disabled persons under VVCMC by creating a space that encourages physical, mental and social development, creating an environment of empathy.

Where Will The Park Be Built?

According to the report, the park is set to be built in Virar West's Mid Town area.

FPJ Shorts
Inside IndiGo's 'Apology Kit' To Passengers After 9 Hour Flight Delay
Inside IndiGo's 'Apology Kit' To Passengers After 9 Hour Flight Delay
IndiGo Crisis: DGCA Orders Airline To Cut Winter Operations By 10% After Major Disruptions; 214 Flights To Be Curtailed Daily | VIDEO
IndiGo Crisis: DGCA Orders Airline To Cut Winter Operations By 10% After Major Disruptions; 214 Flights To Be Curtailed Daily | VIDEO
Suspended Over ‘₹500 Cr For CM’ Remark, Navjot Kaur Sidhu Hits Back At Congress State Chief Raja Warring
Suspended Over ‘₹500 Cr For CM’ Remark, Navjot Kaur Sidhu Hits Back At Congress State Chief Raja Warring
'Grateful & Sleep Deprived': Vicky Kaushal Shares FIRST Photo With Katrina Kaif After Son's Birth On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary
'Grateful & Sleep Deprived': Vicky Kaushal Shares FIRST Photo With Katrina Kaif After Son's Birth On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary

Features Of The Divyang Udyan

As per the report, the park will include several educational and therapeutic facilities such as: wheelchair-accessible toys, sound-based play equipment, and braille-based learning tools. In addition to this, it will also feature a library, yoga training centre and guidance centre.

719 Govt Staff Under Scrutiny for Alleged Use Of Fake Disability Certificates

Meanwhile, in other news, the Maharashtra government has received complaints against 719 government employees for allegedly using fake disability certificates to avail benefits under various welfare schemes, Divyang Welfare Minister Atul Save informed the Assembly. Minister Save said the verification of disability certificates has been made mandatory following directives from the central government as well as the state Divyang Welfare Department.

He assured that strict action would be taken wherever irregularities are detected. The Minister was responding to a question raised by NCP (SP) MLA Bapu Pathare in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. A government resolution issued on October 9, 2025, had directed all departments to complete verification of disability certificates and submit detailed reports within three months, by January 8, 2026.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Collector Dr Shrikrishna Panchal Launches Public Awareness Campaign Against Child Marriage

Thane Collector Dr Shrikrishna Panchal Launches Public Awareness Campaign Against Child Marriage

200-Gram Gold Bar Worth ₹24 Lakh Stolen From Mumbai Home; Accused Arrested In Kanpur

200-Gram Gold Bar Worth ₹24 Lakh Stolen From Mumbai Home; Accused Arrested In Kanpur

Mumbai Metro One Announces Integration With Uber App; Commuters Can Now Book Metro Tickets...

Mumbai Metro One Announces Integration With Uber App; Commuters Can Now Book Metro Tickets...

India Hosts 2nd WHO Global Summit On Traditional Medicine, 5,000 Delegates To Participate

India Hosts 2nd WHO Global Summit On Traditional Medicine, 5,000 Delegates To Participate

Maharashtra News: Bike Taxi Association Opposes Govt's EV-Only Rule, Demands 1-Year Transition For...

Maharashtra News: Bike Taxi Association Opposes Govt's EV-Only Rule, Demands 1-Year Transition For...