Vasai-Virar Power Crisis Deepens As Frequent Outages And Transformer Blasts Disrupt Lives, Industries; MLA Sneha Dubey Raises Alarm In Assembly | AI

Vasai-Virar: Frequent and unannounced power outages have left residents and businesses in Vasai-Virar heavily distressed. The worsening electricity crisis has severely impacted everyday life for common citizens while dealing a massive blow to small and medium-scale industries in the region. Highlighting the severity of the situation, local Vasai constituency MLA Sneha Dubey-Pandit raised the issue during the ongoing monsoon session of the State Legislative Assembly.

MSEDCL Infrastructure Plagued by Cable Snaps and Feeder Faults

​The power supply in the Vasai-Virar region is managed by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL/Mahavitaran). However, the infrastructure has faced persistent failures recently, including snapped power cables, technical faults in feeder boxes, and dangerous transformer explosions. These failures have forced residents to endure hours in pitch darkness.

​During her address in the assembly, MLA Sneha Dubey-Pandit pointed out that within just a two-day span, three to four transformer explosions occurred across various localities, including Khopwadi, Manikpur, Sainagar, and Pachubandar. These explosions resulted in severe injuries to both local citizens and MSEDCL field employees.

Industrial Zone Saw 22 Power Trips in a Single Day

​The industrial zones are among the worst affected by the unreliable power supply. The MLA highlighted a shocking instance in the Poman industrial area, where the power tripped a staggering 22 times in a single day. This erratic supply brought production lines at several small and medium enterprises to a complete standstill, causing immense financial losses and mental harassment to local traders, entrepreneurs, and residents.

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​Attributing the ongoing crisis to critical flaws and neglect within MSEDCL’s distribution system, the MLA demanded swift action from the government. Her key demands include ​Upgrading the power distribution network in Vasai taluka on a war footing, Immediate replacement of all dilapidated, worn-out, and overloaded transformers and electrical cables, Allocation of dedicated funds to implement a permanent solution to the region's electricity woes., ​Establishment of an efficient and accountable administrative framework to strictly monitor and control maintenance work.

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