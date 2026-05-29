Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation To Set Up 1,000-Capacity Shelter For Stray Dogs

Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation | File Photo

VASAI: In a major push to curb the rising stray dog menace, the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) has decided to accelerate its Animal Birth Control (ABC) program. As part of this initiative, the civic body will set up a massive shelter home with a capacity to house 1,000 dogs post-sterilization.

The project will incur an expenditure of ₹5.45 crore. Additionally, key measures such as dog sterilization, a comprehensive stray dog census, and the use of GPS-tracker collars to study canine behavior were extensively discussed during the recent general body meeting.

The stray dog issue has escalated significantly across the Vasai-Virar region over the past few years. The urgency of the situation was recently highlighted by the tragic death of a 9-year-old girl in Nalasopara due to rabies from a dog bite. Alarmingly, the city recorded over 15,000 dog bite cases in just four months between January and April this year.

The issue sparked heated debates in the municipal corporation’s general body meeting, with the opposition accusing the civic administration of failing to control the population of stray dogs.

Currently, sterilization is carried out at only two facilities in the city—Navghar and Kashid Koper—which have a combined capacity of just 340 dogs.

Recognizing the deficit in current infrastructure, the VVMC is prioritizing large-scale shelters. The new 1,000-capacity shelter will be constructed at Navghar in Vasai East with a budget of ₹5.45 crore.

Medical treatment facilities for injured and sick dogs.

Dedicated post-operative care and daily maintenance. Are the key factors of proposed shelter

However, BJP corporators accused the administration of non-cooperation and lack of seriousness regarding animal population control. Opposition leader Manoj Patil claimed that the relevant department officials failed to provide the requested data on stray dogs when asked.

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Civic data also revealed past delays in the sterilization drive, showing that the VVMC managed to sterilize only 29,000 dogs over the last five years. Citizens are now hopeful that the process will finally gain momentum.

To speed up operations, the corporation will soon invite Expressions of Interest (EOI) from social organizations and NGOs for a three-year period (2026-27, 2027-28, and 2028-29).

Accelerating vasectomy/tubectomy surgeries (sterilization).

Treating stray and rabid dogs. Conducting vaccination drives.

The civic body has allocated a budget of ₹7,73,28,000 specifically for sterilization efforts over the next three years.

"The rising stray dog menace has become a major issue in the city. Meetings have been held with animal lovers, citizens, and municipal officials to find a collaborative solution. We are focusing heavily on involving private organizations to speed up sterilization, manage feeding zones, ensure timely vaccination, and set up the new shelter home."

— Ajeev Patil, Mayor, Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation

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