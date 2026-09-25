Vasai-Virar MJPJAY Patients To Get Free Meals, Breakfast And Tea As VVMC Approves ₹3.20 Crore Healthcare Initiative | Google

​Vasai: In a major relief for patients admitted under the 'Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana', the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC) has taken a significant decision. Under this scheme, needy admitted patients will now be provided with free nutritious meals, breakfast, and tea. A expenditure proposal of ₹3.20 crore for this initiative was approved during the general body meeting held on Wednesday.

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​Shortage of Canteens Caused Inconvenience

Currently, the Vasai-Virar region operates 7 hospitals, 2 maternal and child care centers, 21 urban primary health centers, 15 Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Canteens/Clinics, and 45 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. A large number of patients are admitted daily across these facilities.

​As per government regulations, providing free food to patients under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana is mandatory. However, most municipal hospitals lacked canteen facilities, causing significant inconvenience to patients and their relatives. Furthermore, lack of timely nutritious food for economically weaker patients runs the risk of adversely affecting their health and treatment progress. Against this backdrop, a proposal to offer free food and refreshments was tabled in the general body meeting. Health Committee Chairman Nilesh Deshmukh noted that most patients visiting municipal hospitals belong to underprivileged sections and struggle to arrange or order meals from outside.

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​Focus on Quality and Delivery System

Welcoming the decision, Opposition Leader Manoj Patil emphasized the importance of maintaining food quality, stating that while the free meal proposal is commendable, the administration must strictly monitor the quality and standards of the food provided.

​Mayor Ajeev Patil issued key directives regarding the distribution mechanism. He pointed out that cooking food at a single central location and distributing it to all hospitals could lead to transportation delays due to distance, serving cold food to patients. Therefore, he directed that local women's self-help groups (SHGs) or local organizations near each hospital be appointed to prepare and supply fresh meals locally. He further clarified that the entire process will remain under the supervision of the VVMC Health Committee to maintain strict control over food quality and timely delivery.