Vasai-Virar Erupts In All-Party Protest Against 'Smart Meters' Over Soaring Electricity Bills | X / @vasaivirarinfra

Vasai: Political parties in Vasai-Virar staged a joint protest on Monday at the MSEDCL (Mahavitaran) office, alleging that the central and state governments are openly looting electricity consumers under the guise of installing smart meters. Protesters claimed that families who previously received monthly bills of ₹700 to ₹1,000 are now being slapped with exorbitant charges ranging from ₹3,000 to ₹5,000, pushing common citizens into severe financial distress.

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​Residents have raised strong objections over Mahavitaran replacing old meters with new smart meters covertly, without prior notice or consent. The sudden hike in electricity bills has severely impacted low-income and daily-wage families, with protesters pointing out that power bills have effectively increased 1.5 to 2 times due to inflated electricity tariffs and various additional charges.

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The protest saw participation from a wide coalition of political parties and social organizations, including the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA), Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, MNS, NCP, RPI, Samajwadi Party, and Lal Bawta. Former Mayor Rajiv Patil stated that smart meters are "smart in name only" while leaving citizens with crippling bills. Leaders warned that an even larger, unprecedented agitation will be launched after Ganeshotsav, which will continue until smart meters are completely scrapped.

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Former Shiv Sena MLA Vilas Potnis alleged that the smart meter rollout is designed solely for the financial benefit of Adani, accusing officials of misleading the public. Meanwhile, Sushant Patil, President of the Bhumiputra Sanghatana, emphasized that consumer rights must be protected and urged authorities to fix the city’s collapsing power distribution infrastructure—which suffers 8 to 10 power cuts daily—before forcing smart meters on residents.

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​During the demonstration, frustrated consumers burned electricity bills to express their anger against Mahavitaran's operations. MSEDCL Superintending Engineer Manik Rathod accepted the memorandum submitted by the protesters and assured them that their demands would be forwarded to senior officials for further action.