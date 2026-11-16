Vasai Mangrove Destruction: Kalamb Sarpanch, Gramsevak Among 6 Booked For Illegal Soil Dumping To Install Mobile Tower | X / @vasaivirarinfra

Vasai: Cases have been registered against six people, including the sarpanch and gramsevak of Kalamb gram panchayat, for allegedly destroying mangroves by illegally dumping soil on government land to make way for a mobile tower in Kalamb, Vasai West.

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The government land along the creek had been leased to mobile infrastructure company Indus for 10 years to install a tower. However, the accused allegedly carried out soil filling without obtaining prior permission from the revenue department, damaging mangroves and obstructing the natural flow of creek water.

Based on a complaint by revenue department circle officer Santosh Mate, Arnala Sagari police registered a case under the Environment Protection Act and Section 326(c) of BNS.