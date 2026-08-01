Vasai Industrialist Mohan Parmar Shooting Case: 7 Accused Arrested From Uttar Pradesh, Police Probe Alleged Business Dispute

Police arrested seven accused from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the attempted murder of Vasai industrialist Mohan Parmar | AI Generated Representational Image

Vasai, August 1, 2026: In a major breakthrough, the Detection Branch of Waliv Police Station, with assistance from the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), has arrested seven accused in connection with the attempted murder of Vasai-based businessman and industrialist Mohan Parmar.

Among those arrested are the two alleged shooters who had been absconding after the attack. The accused have been identified as Sujeet Pandey, arrested from Ballia, and Manoj Thathera, arrested from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh.

Police have also arrested five other accused, identified as Sagar Girish Bhanushali, Vijaykumar Prajapati, Gokul Gautam, Anup Prajapati, and another accused whose identity has not yet been disclosed.

Joint Operation Leads To Arrests

According to the police, the attack took place when two masked assailants arrived outside Parmar's company on a motorcycle. They first confirmed his identity by asking his name and then pointed a pistol at his forehead. Parmar attempted to push the weapon away, following which the attackers opened fire before fleeing the scene.

The injured industrialist was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment. After learning that the accused had escaped to Uttar Pradesh, the Maharashtra Police sought assistance from the Uttar Pradesh STF.

A joint operation by the STF and the Waliv Police Detection Branch led to the successful arrest of the two alleged shooters and their associates.

Financial Motive Under Probe

During the investigation, the police found that the injured Mohan Singh Parmar and accused Sagar Girish Bhanushali were partners in GSM Foils Limited. Investigators revealed that Bhanushali had invested a substantial amount of money in the stock market and allegedly suffered heavy financial losses due to a decline in the US stock market, leaving him burdened with debts worth crores of rupees.

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Police said that, in an attempt to overcome his financial crisis, Bhanushali allegedly tried to persuade Mohan Parmar to sell his shares in the company.

The investigation into the motive and the broader conspiracy behind the shooting is still underway, and the police are continuing further inquiries.

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