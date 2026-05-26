Vasai: Customer Beaten Over ₹ 600 Bill At Restaurant, Shocking CCTV Video Goes Viral |

In an unfortunate incident, a customer was brutally beaten up by the waiters of a restaurant on Sunday evening in Vasai. The entire episode was captured on a CCTV camera which has now gone viral on social media and has triggered widespread discussion online.





The footage, reportedly from Vrindavan bar and restaurant located near Vasai railway station, shows three waiters confronting an allegedly intoxicated man inside the establishment. The staff can be seen pushing him to the floor before physically assaulting him while several bystanders watched the incident unfold. The video spread rapidly across social media, drawing widespread attention with several viewers expressing shock over the violence caught on camera.



The incident has triggered divided reactions on social media. While some users defended and even praised the actions of the waiters, arguing that hospitality staff at such establishments often have to deal with abusive or disorderly customers, others condemned the assault and demanded strict action against those involved. Several users also pointed out that, regardless of what led to the altercation, the response appeared excessive.



According to the waiters, the incident occurred after the customer allegedly refused to pay for the alcohol he had consumed. They claimed that he abused them when they approached him for the payment, following which tensions escalated during the argument and eventually led to a physical confrontation, as seen in the video.



However, speaking to the media after the incident, the customer, who identified himself only as Jaivir, presented a different version of events. He claimed that he had no intention of refusing to pay the Rs 600 bill and alleged that the assault, which took place as he was preparing to leave the establishment, was completely unnecessary.



The incident created a stir not only among locals in the area but also among social media users across the city. Many have called for a thorough investigation by the authorities before any action is taken. The Manikpur police have been informed about the incident and have reportedly begun investigating the matter.