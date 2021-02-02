Vasai: Crooks mimic lady doctor to cheat jeweller

Fraudsters are devising novel ways to dupe people of their hard-earned money. Sleuths of the Manikpur police are on the lookout for imposters who mimicked a lady doctor to cheat a local jeweler of Rs. 50,000 in Vasai on Sunday.

In his FIR registered with the police, the complainant identified as Devilal Jaath (24) who works as an assistant at Anand Jewellers stated that the shop owner Sheshmal Jain received a call from a woman who identified herself as a doctor working at a reputed hospital in Vasai.

The caller told him that she wanted to purchase gold bangles from him and had Rs. 1 lakh in Rs 2,000 denomination notes out of which she was ready to pay him Rs 50,000 in advance in exchange of Rs. 50,000 back as change for the Rs. 1 lakh she had with her.

The jeweller agreed and sent his assistant Devilal Jath with Rs. 50,000 to the hospital for collecting Rs. 1 lakh cash in Rs 2000 denomination notes. When Jaath was walking up the stairs of the hospital an unknown person with his face covered with a Covid-19 mask met him and introduced himself as the son of the doctor. He asked Jaath to pay him the Rs 50,000 and he will immediately bring back Rs. 1 lakh from the cash counter. Jath obliged, but the wait never ended as the person did not turn up with the cash.

Jaath was shocked to learn that no such doctor existed in the hospital as identified by the caller. Realising they were duped, an offence under section 420 (cheating) was registered against the yet-to-be identified duo at the Manikpur police station.

Further investigations were underway.