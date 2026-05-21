Vasai Court Bribery Case: Thane Anti-Corruption Bureau Catches Government Prosecutor Red-Handed Accepting ₹25,000 Bribe

Thane Anti-Corruption Bureau officials conduct a trap operation after a government prosecutor was allegedly caught accepting a ₹25,000 bribe in Vasai court premises | File Photo (Representational Image)

Vasai, May 21: The Thane Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a special assistant government prosecutor red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 within the Vasai court premises. The accused has been identified as Bhupesh Ajit Purandare.

The complainant’s client had filed an application in the Vasai court seeking recovery of property seized in connection with a case registered at the Manikpur police station.

Purandare allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 25,000 to submit a favourable opinion or report regarding the return of the seized property.

ACB lays trap after complaint

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Thane Anti-Corruption Bureau and filed an official complaint.

Acting on the complaint, the ACB team laid a trap inside the court premises. Purandare was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting the marked bribe amount.

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Case under Prevention of Corruption Act underway

The process of registering an offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act is currently underway. Further investigation is being carried out by the Thane Anti-Corruption Bureau.

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