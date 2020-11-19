Varavara Rao admitted to Nanavati Hospital

Poet-activist Varavara Rao (81), accused in the Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon case, was shifted to the general ward of Nanavati Hospital on Wednesday night for the next two weeks from Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai, as per the instructions of the Bombay High Court (HC).

Senior doctors said Rao is suffering from urinary tract infections and dementia, following which he was being shifted to the Nanavati hospital. “He is stable, but needs to undergo a series of diagnostic tests before we can comment on his health condition. He is undergoing treatment in the general ward and does not require any oxygen support,” he said.

In July, Rao had undergone treatment at the state-run St George Hospital after he had tested positive for COVID-19. His neurological complications had flared up during the course of the treatment for the viral infection. Neurologists from JJ Hospital had diagnosed him with delirium, a state of mind characterised by restlessness, illusions, and incoherence.

Later, he was shifted to Nanavati Hospital, as he needed specialised neurological and urological treatment.