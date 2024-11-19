Vandre East, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: All Eyes On Ashish Shelar's Prestige Battle

Vandre West: Ashish Shelar vs Asif Zakaria | FPJ

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Election 2024 is just around the corner. All eyes are on the big fight between the ruling Mahayuti, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena-Shinde) alongwith Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis (BJP), Ajit Pawar (NCP); and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) led by Sharad Pawar (NCP-Sharad Pawar), Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT) and Nana Patole (Congress). Vandre West Assembly constituency is one of the key constituencies everyone has their eyes on. Vandre West assembly constituency comes in Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency.

Vandre West (or Bandra West) constituency is one of the 288 seats from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly up for grabs. The constituency, designated by number 177, falls in Mumbai Suburban District. Vandre West, the general category constituency, is currently represented in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly by BJP's Ashish Shelar. He is Mumbai BJP chief too.

The BJP has given Shelar candidacy this time as well and he will be facing-off against Congress' Asif Zakaria.

In Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Elections 2019, Ashish Shelar defeated Asif Zakaria by 26,507 votes. Shelar got 74816 votes while Zakaria got 48309 votes.

Shelar secured victory in 2014 assembly elections as well.

As per latest numbers from Election Commission, Vandre West constituency has 2,88,746 voters.

Current situation in Maharashtra assembly:

Currently, the ruling dispensation in Maharashtra has 202 MLAs with it. Out of these, BJP has 102 seats, NCP (Ajit Pawar) has 40, Shiv Sena (Shinde) has 38 and other parties have 22.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has 69 seats in its kitty. Out of these, Congress has 37, Shiv Sena (UBT) has 16, NCP (Sharad Pawar) has 12 while other parties have six seats. Fifteen seats are vacant.