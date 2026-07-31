Vande Bharat Makes History With Indian Railways' First Live Heart Transport For Life-Saving Transplant |

Mumbai: In a first for Indian Railways, a live human heart was successfully transported by the Mumbai Central–Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express from Surat to Ahmedabad, enabling a critical organ transplant within the required time. The landmark operation highlighted the speed of Vande Bharat services and seamless coordination between Indian Railways, Western Railway, the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Gujarat Police and medical teams.

Green Corridor Ensures Timely Delivery to Hospital

The heart was carried on Train No. 20901 and transported safely to Ahmedabad, where it was taken from Platform No. 1 to the U.N. Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre through a specially created green corridor. The coordinated effort ensured that the organ reached the hospital without delay, allowing doctors to proceed with the life-saving transplant on time.

Ahmedabad Divisional Railway Manager Ved Prakash said the operation was a proud moment for Indian Railways. “Every minute is crucial in such life-saving missions. The successful transport of a live heart through Vande Bharat was possible because of excellent coordination between Indian Railways, RPF, Gujarat Police and the medical teams. Saving a human life is not just our responsibility but our highest duty,” he said.

The operation marks a significant milestone in the use of railway infrastructure for emergency healthcare. Known for its speed and punctuality, the Vande Bharat Express proved to be an effective mode of transporting a time-sensitive organ over a long distance. The mission also underlined how coordinated efforts by railway officials, security personnel, transplant coordinators and healthcare professionals can help save lives. Beyond moving passengers and freight, Indian Railways is increasingly emerging as a reliable partner in critical medical emergencies.

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