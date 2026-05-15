Van Transporting ₹17.66 Crore Worth Of Silver Bars To Gujarat From Mumbai Overturns On Flyover In Palghar; Disrupts Traffic | AI Generated Image

Palghar: A van transporting silver bars worth crores of rupees met with an accident on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway in Palghar taluka on Friday, triggering heavy police deployment in the area. The driver sustained minor injuries in the accident, officials said.

According to a report by Maharashtra Times, the accident took place after the van overturned on a flyover while heading towards Gujarat from Mumbai. The vehicle was reportedly carrying around 600 kg of silver bars valued at approximately Rs 17.66 crore.

The report also revealed that the silver consignment was being transported from Nakoda Bullion Company in Mumbai to Modi Sons Limited, located in the Vapi GIDC area of Gujarat. After the vehicle overturned, parts of the van were badly damaged, and the body of the vehicle reportedly broke apart. However, the silver bricks remained inside and around the damaged portion of the van, creating panic and security concerns at the spot.

On receiving information that the accident-hit van was carrying silver worth crores, a large police force rushed to the scene. Police personnel were deployed heavily around the accident site to prevent any untoward incident and ensure the safety of the consignment. Visuals from the area showed a significant police presence until the damaged vehicles were cleared and moved aside from the highway.

The accident also led to temporary disruption and cautious movement of vehicles on the stretch as authorities secured the area and monitored the situation closely. No loss of the silver consignment was immediately reported.

1 Dead After Four BEST Buses Collide Near Azad Nagar Metro Station

Shekhar Baburao Rawate, a BEST bus conductor, was killed in a chain collision involving four buses near Amboli Naka in Andheri West on Thursday, May 14, afternoon.

The accident took place around 1.15pm on SV Road between Amboli Naka and Rajkumar bus stop after a fallen tree caused heavy traffic congestion in the area.

According to transport officials, three Mateshwari-operated BEST buses – Route 266/32 (Bus No. 7783), Route 242/32 (Bus No. 7774) and Route 249/33 (Bus No. 7778) – were stationary in a queue because of the blockage.

Officials said a PMI-operated BEST wet lease bus on Route 251, bearing registration number MH-01-FE-0620 (Bus No. 4115), approached from behind and rammed into the halted buses.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

