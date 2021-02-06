Vaccination in Mumbai: BMC reports 81% turnout

On Saturday, the Mumbai civic body managed to reach 81 per cent of its daily vaccination target. Of the total beneficiaries who took the vaccine shot on Saturday, 85 per cent were Healthcare workers ( HCW), while 74 per cent were Frontline Workers (FLW).

On Saturday, total 6914 (4407 - HCW and 2507 FLW) beneficiaries were vaccinated against the set target of 8575 (5185 - HCW and 3390 FLW) across 21 vaccination centres, taking the total achievement rate of 81 percent of the targeted total.

From Thursday, BMC simultaneously started vaccinating FLWs along with HCWs at 21 vaccination centres in the city. On Saturday, 2507 FLWs, reported for vaccination as against the target of 3390.

Of the total people vaccinated on Saturday, around seven reported Adverse event following immunization (AEFI). According to civic officials, these seven people complained of giddiness and were asked to stay back at the facility and were kept under observation for 30 minutes before getting discharged.

"No serious cases were reported and none of the volunteers vaccinated had to be hospitalised. Those reported minor AEFI, were observed and discharged in half an hour." said a civic official.

As per the Central Government's directions on Thurday, even in Mumbai, the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to healthcare workers (HCW) starting February 13. Only the first dose has been given to them so far.