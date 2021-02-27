Vaccination for senior citizens in Thane district soon

After frontline workers, around 11 lakh senior citizens in the Thane district will be vaccinated in the third phase of the COVID vaccination drive. The process will be carried from March 1, within over 40 centres in the Thane district.

"After completing two phases of COVID vaccination covering the frontlines, which included officials from civic administration, health workers and police officials; now the senior citizens will be included in the vaccination program which will be carried throughout the Thane district from next month," said an official from Thane district health department.

"Total 11 lakh 408 senior citizens from Thane will be vaccinated in the third phase, within the total 44 vaccination centres set-up within the Thane district. The vaccination process is being carried under the direction of Thane district collector, Sanjay Narvekar," added official.

At present the government has approved two made in India 'Covaxin' and 'Covisheild' for COVID-19 vaccination drive carried out inoculate the frontline workers and senior citizens with the above-mentioned vaccine doses, to fight against the spread of Coronavirus. Among these two 'Covisheild' vaccines is been provided to the beneficiaries within the Thane district.

"The vaccination process will be carried throughout the district consisting 6 municipal corporations and two Nagar Parishads and 29 centres set under the rural area of Thane district, altogether 44 vaccination centres will be functional with the vaccination process," said an official from Thane collectorate.

The vaccination process began on January 16, starting from its initial phase covering frontliners; has now reached up to its third phase, vaccinating the senior citizens in the city.