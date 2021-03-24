Vaccination drive in Mumbai: BMC still long way behind its target

Despite increasing the vaccination centres over 100, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has managed to vaccinate only 35,000 of beneficiaries on Wednesday. According to the vaccine data, 34,633 registered beneficiaries were inoculated at 104 centres, of which 29,321 were given Covishield, while remaining 5,312 were administered Covaxin.

However, so far 9,02,092 have been administered with Covishiled since the mass immunisation drive started on January 16.

There was a slight rise in the number of beneficiaries being vaccinated at the 100 centres across the city. According to the data, 42,429 registered beneficiaries were inoculated on Monday, of which 24,308 were given Covishield and 18,112 were vaccinated with Covaxin.

BMC's Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said to achieve the target, they have planned to increase the civic-run vaccination facilities, apart from adding 29 centres in private hospitals.

"With the existing centres, we have vaccinated up to 48,000 people in a day. By adding more centres, we can easily cross 75,000 vaccinations per day. Hence, the target of one lakh vaccinations per day can be achieved with some more efforts," Kakani said.