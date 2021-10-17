Vaccination camps in Thane are politically oriented, claims former MP Anand Paranjpe

Thane: The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Pune Municipal Corporation issued a circular asking elected public representatives to refrain from using vaccination centers for publicity of their respective political parties. The orders ask public representatives to avoid putting up posters, hoardings, banners showing photos, and logos on and around vaccination centers. However, Thane Municipal Corporation is still lacking behind with any such orders.

"Are the covid-19 vaccine jabs manufactured by Shiv-Sena in Thane? The vaccines are arranged by the Maharashtra state government which is the Maha Vikas Agadi right now. They give it to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) for the citizens of Thane. Then why are these vaccination camps organized in Thane are politically oriented," asks Anand Paranjpe, Thane district president, Nationalist Congress Party, and former Member of the Parliament.

Paranjpe claims if the TMC is arranging the vaccine, then why do the vaccination camp or centers have posters and banners of the Shiv-Sena political party. "Has the party started manufacturing of the Covaxin and Covishield vaccine? The maha camp was organized a few days ago in Diva for 10,000 citizens. Then a camp at Kalwa on Saturday both had banners and posters of Member of parliament Shrikant Shinde. If they want to organize such camps they can purchase it and show off or do publicity. Why are they using the TMC vaccines," he added.

When asked about the mayor of TMC, Naresh Mhaske, Paranjpe allegedly said the shed for the camp was organised by MP Shinde.

Sources said a banner of the Nationalist Congress party creating awareness about the covid-19 vaccine was torn by some unknown person. A non-cognizable offense was reported at Kalwa police station. Dr. Jitendra Awhad, housing minister, had tweeted asking the police to take action. Or he had warned that they will not be responsible if the NCP members protest or take any extreme step.

We tried calling the TMC, Mayor, Naresh Mhaske but he was not available for comment, Paranjpe said.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 08:40 PM IST