Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: 'Akhilesh Yadav has 4 friends, criminals, terrorists, mafia and corruption', says Anurag Thakur

Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Tuesday slammed Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and said, "he has four friends -- criminals, terrorists, mafia and corruption." Addressing a press conference in Lucknow a day ahead of the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Thakur said, "Akhilesh has four 'yaar' (friends) - 'Gunda' (goons), terrorists, corrupt people, and mafia."

Taking a jibe at the candidate list of the Samajwadi Party, the minister said, "When the first list of the candidates of the SP was released, it had fewer candidates and more of those who kill the hopes. Those in jail and those released on bail were seen on the list." The BJP leader, who has been on a campaign trail in Uttar Pradesh, said that they raised questions on the SP's list but Yadav "maintained his silence" adding that he never released a second list.

"We have asked many questions to Akhilesh Yadav during these four voting phases, his party's candidates list has 'jail wale bail wale' people but he is completely silent on them," he said.

"In Unnao, a Dalit woman came to Akhilesh ji to save her daughter's life. During Akhilesh's tenure, there was no hearing and investigation. At least a Dalit girl could have been saved. Akhilesh ji was questioned that a leader of SP kidnapped and murdered but he remained quiet," Thakur said.

Citing a Court order on the 2008 Ahmedabad bomb blast case, he said that out of 49 terrorists, 38 were sentenced to death, while 11 others were awarded life imprisonment until death but Akhilesh maintained his silence on the decision of the court.

Thakur further alleged that the SP has "direct" connections with terrorists and also gave protection to them.

Attacking Yadav, Thakur said: "What is the reason for Akhilesh's silence?" The seven-phased Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections commenced on February 10. The first three phases of the election have been completed. In the fourth phase of the election 59 Assembly segments in the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda and Fatehpur will go to polls on February 23.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 07:08 PM IST